Mostly clear skies with a few high clouds were expected Saturday in San Diego County, and the marine layer should begin to rebuild Saturday evening with low clouds developing along the coast Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Gusty west winds were expected in the mountains and deserts Sunday and Monday, and areas of drizzle were possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Saturday’s high temperatures were in the 70s near the coast, in the 80s in the valleys, 75 to 83 in the mountains and up to 97 in the desert, according to the NWS.

Overnight lows were expected to be mostly in the 50s, and 60s in the desert.

High pressure could strengthen over the West Coast for the middle of next week. This could keep the marine layer more confined to coastal areas. Warming was expected inland, with high temperatures about 5 to 10 degrees above average on Wednesday and Thursday.

The marine layer could reduce the warming toward the coast on those days, with highs around average to a few degrees above average.

Areas of fog may be dense, with vision down to one nautical mile or less, and expected to develop over the coastal waters late Saturday into Sunday morning. Otherwise, no hazardous marine weather was expected Sunday afternoon through Wednesday.

–City News Service