A walk at Mission Trails Regional Park. Photo by Chris Stone

Friday was the warmest day for the coast into the valleys with Saturday expected to be the warmest day for the deserts into the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

Highs on Saturday will be 72 to 76 along the coast, 79 to 82 inland, 84 to 89 in the valleys, 75 to 84 in the mountains and around 96 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

See more Enjoying the warm temps? Good news, one more day of warm temps are in store! ☀️



It won't be quite as warm tomorrow as today, especially at the coast, but it will remain warm inland.



Cooler temps are expected Sunday west of the mountains.



Have a good weekend! #cawx pic.twitter.com/8tcgmURgwK — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 21, 2023

Onshore flow will strengthen Sunday and Monday with the marine layer returning and deepening, especially Monday morning.

Cooling will spread inland with periods of stronger and gusty west winds in the mountains and deserts.

Forecasters expect it to be warmer the middle of next week with high pressure aloft, weaker onshore flow and a progressively shallower marine layer each day.