Caltrans construction crews will close the Main Street on-ramp to westbound Interstate 8 (I-8) Sunday through Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in El Cajon.

Two right lanes on westbound I-8 from Marshall Avenue to Grossmont Boulevard will also close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for asphalt repair. There will be no full freeway closure.

Residents in the area may hear truck and beeping from construction vehicles. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration established standards for the use of backup alarms on construction vehicles and material handling equipment because of the widespread danger posed to people on the site.

Additional information on this project can be found at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-11/current-projects/i8pavandbridgerehab

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

