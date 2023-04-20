Bags of typo O positive and negative blood. Courtesy San Diego Blood Bank

The San Diego Blood Bank called on San Diegans Thursday, asking for blood and platelet donations to replenish a supply sent to the Blood Bank of Hawaii in the wake of thunderstorms and flooding across the state.

According to the blood bank, as a result of the storms, the Blood Bank of Hawaii’s main generator lost power, which could potentially cripple their existing inventory. Despite routine maintenance, the generator failed to maintain the load required to sustain power to the building.

Officials said that San Diego Blood Bank sent platelets and may need to provide additional components, such as red blood cells. Blood Bank of Hawaii anticipates needing additional supply for a few more days until it can restore power, phone, and internet.

“Our community always responds when we put out the call for blood donations locally, and we hope for continued support in case further assistance is needed in Hawaii,” San Diego Blood Bank CEO Doug Morton said in a statement. “San Diego Blood Bank is committed to helping with this effort and we will stay in touch with Blood Center of Hawaii to help however we can.”

SDBB reminded San Diegans that blood donations are critical to patients undergoing various medical treatments, such as bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, surgeries, and organ transplants.

Platelets, which help control bleeding, have a limited shelf life of only five days and are urgently needed to save lives, according to the blood bank. Donating platelets takes approximately 75 to 90 minutes.

Similarly, red blood cells deliver oxygen to the body and are often used in emergency and operating rooms, especially for accident victims and anemia patients. Donating a double unit of red blood cells takes about 45 minutes.

“Maintaining a sufficient supply of both platelets and red blood cells is paramount, notably during emergencies,” according to the blood bank.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds, and be in generally good health. Appointments will be honored first, walk-ins are welcome. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at www.sandiegobloodbank.org or by calling 619-400- 8251.

–City News Service