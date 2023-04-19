Teddy, a Labradoodle, returns to the beach with a gift from the sea. Photo by Chris Stone

Gusty onshore winds will weaken through the rest of Wednesday and slight warming is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs on Thursday will be 67 to 72 along the coast, 77 to 82 in the valleys, 67 to 75 in the mountains and 85 to 88 in the deserts, forecasters said.

A more substantial warming trend is expected to set in on Thursday with high temperatures well above normal for Friday through this weekend.

See more Looking ahead to the weekend, a warming trend is on the way! There's still some ongoing fine tuning on the forecast highs, but here are some ranges to think about.



These maps show the most likely ranges of highs each day, with a "best guess" on the right. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1lFpogpJEo — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 19, 2023

Periods of weak offshore flow will occur Thursday into Saturday.

The return of onshore flow will usher in cooler temperatures early next week and rebuild low clouds and fog west of the mountains, according to the weather service.