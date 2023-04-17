A disaster-relief truck operated by the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties. Photo courtesy of the agency

It’s National Volunteer Week and the American Red Cross Southern California Region is recognizing the work of selfless individuals who generously give their valuable time to support people in need across SoCal.

Last year, volunteers with the Red Cross Southern California Region responded to over 950 local disasters and provided food, shelter, comfort, and hope to over 4,200 people affected by disasters, including home fires, wildfires, and more. Volunteers helped train over 106,000 people in lifesaving skills and helped provide over 21,000 services to military members, veterans, and their families.

“National Volunteer Week is the time to honor our local community heroes for their gift of time, commitment, constant service, and support,” said Debbie Pari, Regional Volunteer Services Officer for the American Red Cross Southern California Region, serving Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Imperial Counties. “Whether it’s a wildfire or a home fire, the need for blood, or a call from a service member, veteran or military family, our Red Cross volunteers are there, providing help and hope when it’s needed most. They are the true heart of the Red Cross.”

Across the country, more than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters of all sizes; supporting the collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; supporting members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Volunteers are more critical than ever as the climate crisis worsens and the need for shelter, hot meals, health services, and emotional support grows. The Red Cross is now launching nearly twice as many relief operations for major disasters than we did a decade ago, and with hurricane and wildfire seasons on the horizon, there is a critical need to fill vital volunteer positions. All skill levels are needed, and all training is free, and provided by the Red Cross. Bilingual and multi-lingual volunteers are also urgently needed.

Disaster Action Team Member: As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you can be a source of refuge and support when it’s needed most. From home fires to storms, unexpected emergencies happen every day, but you can help as a Red Cross Disaster Action Team member responding to disasters in your area.

Support the day-to-day activities within an emergency shelter by helping with reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information, or other areas within a shelter. Free online training will be provided. Disaster Health Services: These valuable volunteers use their professional skills as licensed healthcare providers to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters. There is also a need for Mental Health Services volunteers.

Visit redcross.org/volunteer . Training is free.

The Red Cross is also offering a virtual volunteer information session on Tuesday, April 18 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. where people interested in volunteering can learn more about most-needed volunteer positions and talk with a Red Cross representative.

Click here to learn more and register, or visit redcross.org/volunteer .