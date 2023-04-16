San Diego lifeguards patrol a beach. File photo courtesy San Diego Fire-Rescue

A marine layer deepened over San Diego County this morning to about 25 miles inland with temperatures along the coast slowly warming into the 50s.

Valley areas should clear later Sunday, with some cloudy conditions for the coast into the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Some gusty winds might develop through the passes Sunday afternoon, but should be more widespread and stronger Monday and Tuesday when wind advisories may be needed.

Sunday should be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the 60s near the coast, around 70 in the valleys, 67 to 77 in the mountains and up to 93 in the desert, according to the NWS.

Lows will mostly be in the 40s, and 54 to 64 in the desert.

Cooler weather was expected to move in Monday and last through Wednesday. Thursday into the weekend looks warmer and less windy, with temperatures up to 10 degrees above average.

No hazardous marine weather was forecast through Monday morning. West- northwest winds may gust 20 to 25 knots in the outer coastal waters at times late Monday through Tuesday night, mainly during the afternoons and evening, forecasters said. The strongest and most widespread winds will occur Tuesday afternoon and evening when gusts could approach 30 knots.

–City News Service