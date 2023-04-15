Sunbathers on a warm day at Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

Fair, dry, and warmer weather was predicted for San Diego County Saturday with the greatest warming inland and a shallow marine layer with periods of low clouds and fog into the valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Another large trough could develop along the West Coast next week, spreading a deeper marine layer, gusty westerly winds, and cooling inland.

According to the NWS, Saturday’s high temperatures along the coast were expected to be in the 60s with overnight lows of 49 to 53. Highs in the western valleys could be around 70, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Mountain highs were expected to be 66 to 74 with overnight lows of 40 to 50. Desert highs could reach 87 with overnight lows in the 60s.

Sunday looks warmer well inland, but cool sea breezes should keep the coast and western valleys similar to Saturday. And with the marine layer lowering, fog will be more of an issue late nights and mornings, and clearing along the beaches may also be limited, forecasters said.

The temperatures will cool again early next week beneath a large, developing West Coast trough, the NWS said. It was not expected to generate significant precipitation.

Warming was expected again on Thursday and holding into next weekend.

No hazardous marine weather was expected through Monday morning. West- northwest winds could gust to around 25 knots in the outer coastal waters at times much of the week. Strongest and most widespread winds should occur each afternoon and evening. Winds may begin to pick up Monday evening, peaking Tuesday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 20 to 25 may continue Wednesday and Thursday.

— City News Service