There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $51 million.
There was one ticket sold with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, at a 7-Eleven on Starling Drive in Birdland, the California Lottery announced. That ticket is worth $42,988.
The numbers drawn Saturday night were 17, 30, 31, 36, 46 and the Mega number was 1. The jackpot was $50 million.
The drawing was the 44th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million, according to the California Lottery.
– City News Service