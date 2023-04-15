SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $51 million.

There was one ticket sold with five winning numbers, but missing the Mega number, at a 7-Eleven on Starling Drive in Birdland, the California Lottery announced. That ticket is worth $42,988.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 17, 30, 31, 36, 46 and the Mega number was 1. The jackpot was $50 million.

The drawing was the 44th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41.4 million, according to the California Lottery.

– City News Service