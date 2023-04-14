Photo via Pexels.com

The month of April is Earth Month and the city of San Diego has upcoming events and activities for Earth Day and Arbor Day to highlight environmental stewardship, and the benefits of trees, and to remind San Diegans how to be climate resilient.

As the nation’s 8th largest city, San Diego has a landmark Climate Action Plan which takes bold steps toward creating a more sustainable city to live, work and play in.

“Our city remains committed to building a sustainable and climate-resilient future for all San Diegans,” said Councilmember Joe LaCava, Chair of the City of San Diego Environment Committee. “With Earth Month upon us, our community has a valuable opportunity to discover different ways the City supports sustainable goals. I urge all residents to partake in these free educational activities.”

Scheduled events are hosted by several city departments, including Library, Sustainability and Mobility, Transportation, Environmental Services, and Parks and Recreation, and are all free to attend.

Arbor Day Celebration Event – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Join the City of San Diego at the 2023 Arbor Day Event in Mission Bay’s Vacation Isle, located on Hibiscus Lane, as volunteers and City leaders plant trees and beautify the park, reminding us of the benefits of trees and our urban canopy.

Creek to Bay Cleanup – Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join Think Blue San Diego and partner I Love a Clean San Diego for the largest cleanup in San Diego County this Earth Day. Choose from 4,000 cleanup sites to volunteer and beautify our local environment.



Earth Day at South Clairemont Recreation Center – Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join the City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Department at the South Clairmont Recreation Center at 3605 Clairemont Drive to celebrate Earth Day. The free event will include seed planting, a park cleanup, simple crafts, and a self-guided scavenger hunt. There will be informational booths throughout the park as well. All ages are welcome.



Every Day is Earth Day: One San Diego – Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Join the City of San Diego and community partners at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, 5148 Market Street, for an Earth Month celebration event to get attendees interested, informed, and invested in preparing communities for climate change. Attendees will also enjoy giveaways, and food and connect with others in the community.

Fight Climate Change From Your Kitchen! – Saturday, April 29, 2023, 10:30 a.m. – noon Wrap up Earth Month by learning how to decode food labels and prevent food waste by making the most of your kitchen food scraps during this free educational workshop at the San Ysidro Library, 4235 Beyer Blvd.



Along with April’s celebratory events, the city of San Diego’s Climate Action and Climate Resilient SD plans and other initiatives under Our Climate, Our Future demonstrates the City’s commitment to climate action and protecting the environment. These evolving programs will help the City achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 while benefitting residents through new economic opportunities, improving natural and urban spaces, and protecting vulnerable communities from climate threats like extreme heat, wildfires, and sea level rise.