The marine layer hanging out offshore was expected to move inland Monday evening, leading to fog near the beaches and western valleys of San Diego County into Tuesday morning.

A dense fog advisory was issued for San Diego County coastal and inland areas with visibility falling to less than one mile through 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Fog is expected to dissipate later Tuesday morning, ushering in above-average temperatures in parts of the county ranging from the mid-90s to triple digits in the lower deserts.

See more Fog at the coast, roller coaster temperatures inland, with gusty winds and light rain later this week?! We were told weather was boring here… 😏



The latest Weekly Weather Briefing is here: https://t.co/HdOXtDov2e#CAwx pic.twitter.com/zTH5rG5n7u — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 10, 2023

Highs on Tuesday will be 66 to 70 along the coast, 72 to 75 inland, 74 to 77 in the valleys, 75 to 80 near the foothills, 72 to 82 in the mountains and around 100 in the deserts.

The weather service expects cool and windy conditions late Tuesday through early Thursday, and a slight chance of precipitation Thursday.