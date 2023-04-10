Rail stabilization work in San Clemente. Courtesy OCTA

Regular passenger rail service is scheduled to resume through San Clemente beginning April 17, following months of emergency track repairs, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced Monday.

Amtrak and Metrolink service was halted in late September after surveys found the coastal track had moved two feet over the previous year due to storm surges and sand erosion.

Construction crews drilled over 200 steel anchors into the bedrock of the slope adjacent to the track to prevent it from moving further toward the ocean.

“This emergency work has posed an unprecedented challenge, especially with the heavy rainfall this season, and we’re very pleased to announce that passenger service can safely resume on this key stretch of Southern California rail,” said OCTA Chairman Gene Hernandez, who is also the mayor of Yorba Linda.

“We greatly appreciate the public’s patience and their understanding that ensuring passenger safety is always the first priority,” he said.

Amtrak had used a connecting bus service from Oceanside to Irvine during the construction, with weekend rail service resuming in February. Metrolink had suspended service to Oceanside.

“The reopening of the tracks in San Clemente restores vital intercity rail connections between San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo,” said Jason Jewell, managing director of the LOSSAN Agency that manages the service.

“We thank our customers for their patience during this extended construction period and look forward to welcoming them back next week,” he added.