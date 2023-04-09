La Jolla Cove on a cloudy day. Photo from Wikimedia Commons.

Marine layer low clouds were locked in along the San Diego County coast and into parts of the valleys this morning, with slow clearing expected from the valleys toward the coast.

Sunday’s high temperatures along the coast were expected to be 64 degrees with overnight lows in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service. Highs in the western valleys and mountains will be in the 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and 50s. Desert highs could reach 91 with overnight lows in the 60s.

See more As alluded, a mostly sunny and pleasant day for Easter egg hunts and other festivities. We hope everyone has a very Hoppy Easter!



We will happily accept thank-yous in the form of peanut butter eggs for this delightful forecast. #CAwx (2/2) pic.twitter.com/hI0UKj5H4K — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 9, 2023

Monday could be the warmest day of the week in the coastal and valley zones, with high pressure over the Southwest bringing more warm weather Tuesday.

Wednesday should be cooler in all areas as the trough digs down the West Coast bringing even stronger onshore flow and a deeper marine layer, forecasters said. A trough of low pressure should bring colder weather Thursday and Friday, and perhaps a few light showers, the weather service said.

The trough moves east Friday with ridging over the West Coast bringing dry, warmer weather next weekend.

Areas of fog and reduced visibility were expected to improve over coastal waters Sunday afternoon, before more widespread potentially dense fog returns Sunday night into Monday. Visibility of 1 nautical mile or less was expected. For the middle to end of the week, gusty northwest winds of 25 to 30 knots were expected with combined seas of 9 to 11 feet and rough conditions.

City News Service contributed to this article.