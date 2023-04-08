Kumeyaay Lake at Mission Trails Regional Park. Photo by Luis Monteagudo Jr.

San Diego is blessed with great year-round weather that affords residents countless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

So starting today, we invite you to Take a Hike San Diego and enjoy the many trails and parks that dot our region.

This occasional column aims to help casual hikers or those just wanting to enjoy nature discover hikes in their own communities. And we hope to learn from serious hikers about the great places to explore in our region.

Today, we start out in Mission Trails Regional Park, an 8,000-acre wonderland in East County that is crisscrossed by 60 miles of multi-use trails. The park is diverse, including in its boundaries Lake Murray and the ultra-popular Cowles Mountain trails.

We recently explored a few of the park’s trails.

Oak Grove Loop North Trail

Beginning hikers can enjoy the Oak Grove Loop North trail, a 1-mile round trip that starts near the main entrance of the park and is a short distance from the parking lot. The trail is designated “easiest” and is mostly flat, reaching an elevation of only 97 feet. It’s a narrow trail and because of its low elevation doesn’t offer significant views but it is a pleasant nature walk.

Highlights: A few weeks ago after the most recent rains water rushed through a small stream halfway through the trail, creating an idyllic stopping point.

Kumeyaay Lake Trail

Further east in the park is another “easiest” trail, the Kumeyaay Lake trail, a 1-mile loop trail that takes visitors around a small lake in a campground.

Highlights: There is beautiful scenery around the trail, with ample views of the lake and a crossing over a stream from the lake. The elevation is minimal and we saw some wildlife, making it a nice nature outing.

Climbers Loop South Trail

For those seeking a bigger challenge, try the Climbers Loops South trail, a 1-mile loop that can be accessed off the paved road that leads from the main visitor center entrance. This trail rises to 407 feet in elevation, earning it a “difficult” trail designation.

A view from Climber’s Loop trail. Photo by Luis Monteagudo Jr.

Highlights: The payoff are spectacular views of the park. And, if you’re lucky, you will come across rock climbers ascending one of the rock formations at the top of the trail.

With the recent rains behind us, now is a great time to get out and explore your local parks and trails. Be safe. Take plenty of water, snacks and sunscreen. Make sure you’re wearing appropriate hiking boots and are dressed for the weather. And check that your cell phone is charged, in case of emergency.

See you on the trails!