Angela Carlson. Courtesy photo

Nearly 20 years ago, Angela Carlson was working as a fitness and group exercise instructor in La Jolla when a student offered her a job.

“She was very involved in the building industry and she was also a trainer for the National Association of Home Builders to assist realtors in obtaining a new home sales professional certification,” Carlson said. “She thought my teaching skills and the energy I brought to my clients would be a great fit for real estate sales.”

That student made the right call. For the last 18 years, Carlson has sold thousands of homes throughout Southern California. She is currently a real estate agent for The Barron Tean where she partners with her son, Jeff.

For some, being a real estate agent may just be a career. But for Carlson, it’s a responsibility and honor she takes very seriously.

“I love selling homes because of the relationships I have with my buyers and sellers,” Carlson said. “Buying or selling a home is very stressful for most people and it is typically the most expensive purchase of their life.”

Carlson’s experience in real estate is extensive. She has worked for new home builders and has also sold resale homes. She has also worked through difficult, economic times including the Great Recession. In fact, one of her best days was in 2010 when the “real estate market dramatically changed and builders were laying off employees and some builders were going out of business.”

She remembers opening a new community in La Costa and hoping that they would have at least 100 interested buyers.

“We had approximately 2,000 people that opening weekend and we were ecstatic,” Carlson said. “That was the beginning of the real estate market rebounding.”

Today, Carlson said she enjoys partnering with her son where they share the same passion and work ethic for the people they serve.

“Working with my son is the best of the best,” Carlson said. “I have always loved my profession but now I am also working with someone that shares my same core values of honesty, integrity, strong work ethic, and who also wants to provide top-notch customer service. Neither one of us wants to let our clients down or each other.”

Inspired by her son and her own mother, Carlson said she’s grateful for the relationships she has built over her career.

“I am very service-oriented and helping people find or sell a home is very rewarding,” Carlson said. “It can be a complicated and stressful process, and my goal is to streamline the process to make it as easy as possible and to have fun along the way.”

For more information about Angela Carlson, follow her and her son, Jeff, on Instagram @jeffandangelasandiego or go to thebarronteam.com.

____

San Diego Moms is published every Saturday. Have a story idea? Email hoaq@timesofsandiego.com and follow her on Instagram at @hoawritessd.