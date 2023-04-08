Courtesy of Coronado Flower Show

Being a floral designer takes more than creativity, said Diana Drummey, a judge of the Coronado Flower Show for more than 10 years.

“The designer looks at color, contrast, space, rhythm, line, texture, proportion and how they all fit into the design,” Drummey said. “National Garden Club designers are not the FTD you send when someone is sick. They are much more creative, and often think outside the box as they create.”

The public will have an opportunity to see that creativity on April 15 through April 16 when the Coronado Floral Association hosts its 101st annual show, the largest tented flower show in the U.S. and Coronado’s longest running tradition.

“The Coronado Flower Show started out as a way to bring our community together through the shared love and pride of our beautiful, vibrant city,” shares Sara Stillman, CFA President. “Every spring, we unite in support of this cherished tradition, which brings together neighbors, and flower fans, alike.”

The theme for this year’s event is Hollywood in Bloom. The Coronado Flower Show is divided into five divisions – Horticulture, Design, Special Exhibits, Youth and Botanical Arts.

Courtesy of Coronado Flower Show

Jessica Mushovic, chair and judge for the Coronado Flower Show, said the public can expect a diverse group of designers entering the content. Outside of the contest, are other happenings.

“There’s a lot of fun shifts happening in this year’s show,” Mushovic said. “I’m excited to bring forward various new vendors, food options, and more live performances to encourage a collective gathering. I see how this year’s theme, Hollywood in Bloom, will drive a lot of the creativity and I’m so excited to see how entries will pivot this year as we’ve had some cooler and rainier conditions.”

The annual Coronado Flower Show is organized in partnership with the City of Coronado. More than 250 CFA volunteers work to make the Flower Show weekend a success.

For more information on the Coronado Floral Association or the Coronado Flower Show, go to coronadoflowershow.com.