A weak trough will move over the West Coast through Saturday, with patchy clouds at times and slight cooling, the National Weather Service said Friday.

A ridge will replace the trough Sunday through Tuesday, for fair and warmer weather.

See more Warmer days ahead! Here are the numbers. #cawx pic.twitter.com/jYWiq8kOVy — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 7, 2023

High temperatures Saturday will be 62 to 66 near the coast, 66 to 69 inland, 69 to 74 in the western valleys, 61 to 71 in the mountains and 84 to 77 in the deserts.

More clouds, wind, and cooling return for the latter half of next week as a cold trough digs south over California, according to NWS.

There is likely to be a period of showers too, before the trough moves east next weekend.