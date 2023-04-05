SuperLotto and other California Lottery tickets. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a liquor store in Vista and is worth $20,560, the California Lottery announced.

The other ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a gas station in Fountain Valley. It is also $20,560.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $48 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 20, 26, 35, 39, 46 and the Mega number was 2. The jackpot was $47 million.

The drawing was the 41st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

City News Service contributed to this article.