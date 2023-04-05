Two lanes are open for westbound traffic with all eastbound lanes are closed. Photo courtesy Caltrans

Caltrans construction crews closed all eastbound lanes of State Route 78 in Oceanside Wednesday morning between El Camino Real and College Boulevard to complete repairs on nine culverts.

Two lanes of westbound Route 78 are now open to traffic. The westbound inside left lane (fast lane) and inside shoulder will remain closed.

A sinkhole under the westbound lanes prompted the initial emergency closure on March 15, following a series of atmospheric river rainstorms. As crews excavated the site, they found a series of culverts and pipes needing repair due to increased water flow.

Crews have been working 24-7 and faced four days of delays when more rains fell in the region since the repairs began. Corrugated steel pipes are being replaced with high-density plastic and concrete pipes.

Motorists should expect the closure of eastbound lanes to last at least three weeks. The detour for the closure is as follows:

Motorists will exit the eastbound Route 78 at El Camino Real and turn left

Then right at Vista Way and left on College Boulevard

.From College/Plaza Drive, enter the eastbound Route 78

The total cost of repairs is estimated to be $20 million, with funds for the repairs coming from the State Highway Operation and Protection Program.

For real-time traffic information including traffic speed, lane, and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, and more, go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov.