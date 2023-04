An Oceanside Police Cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

If you’re looking for a job consider attending the Oceanside Police Department open house on Saturday, April 8.

Stop by between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Oceanside Police Department at 3855 Mission Ave., Oceanside.

The public and prospective applicants will be welcomed into the department for the morning, where department members will share the variety of available career opportunities and guide you through how to succeed in the hiring process. for more information visit here.