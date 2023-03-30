Omid, an abused dog from Iran. Photo credit: Courtesy, Helen Woodward Animal Center

An abused and orphaned puppy from Iran will undergo eyelid surgery Tuesday, the Helen Woodward Animal Center said.

After suffering from an attack with acid or hot liquids in Iran, the shepherd, Omid, was rescued and brought to the Rancho Sante Fe center earlier this month. A local veterinary eye specialist will replace her eyelid.

Omid, which means “hope” in Farsi, “has begun to receive well-wishes and inquiries on her availability for adoption,” according to a news release.

Last week, the center shared the story of the “special dog with a year-long story.” It took him, officials said, from “cruelty in the streets of Iran into brave hands of kindness and onto a plane that took her far across the world to a chance at true happiness.”

See more Meet Omid, she is a dog who traveled to @hwac from Iran. When she was a pup, a bystander struck Omid in her face with a hot liquid which caused permanent scars. Our team is working with specialists to determine if we can do more for Omid's eye. Stay tuned for updates on Omid 💙 pic.twitter.com/XNHYIv3kfk — Helen Woodward Animal Center (@HWAC) March 23, 2023

San Diego resident Moloud Rabieyousefi told the center about Omid, 14 month old. Rabieyousefi “spent months financially assisting a heroic Iranian woman who took in the severely injured puppy, abused by transients who had poured acid all over her face,” according to the center.

Omid has undergone months of medical treatments, but is still recovering from the trauma to her face and is unable to close her left eye, which causes discomfort and could lead to infection.

“We all knew that we would find Omid the perfect family but helping her get a new eyelid was beyond anything we had dreamed.”” said Kendall Schulz, the center’s adoption services director.

Officials said the complicated surgery will cost over $5,000 and that donations are being accepted.

– City News Service