The Spring Valley graffiti project. Photo credit: County News Center

A new program providing free graffiti removal for property owners in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas is now available, county officials said Thursday.

Following approval by the Board of Supervisors in January, the new program replaces a previous policy that required property owners to pay for removal costs themselves. County officials said the initiative seeks to alleviate the financial burden, with nearly 90% of graffiti cases reported in underserved areas.

The first removal under the new initiative happened last week on Campo Road in Spring Valley.

There are several options to report a graffiti issue in unincorporated county areas:

Download the “Tell Us Now” app from the Apple or Google Play store

Call the 24/7 hotline at 858-694-2705

Email CodeCompliance@sdcounty.ca.gov, or

Go to the County Operations Center, 5510 Overland Ave., Ste 300

– City News Service