U.S. passports and passport cards can be applied for at six local post offices in March. Photo via Pixabay

Rep. Scott Peters on Tuesday warned San Diegans planning upcoming international travel that passport processing is taking between 7 and 13 weeks.

He said the State Department is currently receiving half a million applications for passports every week, and the waiting time is now 10-13 weeks for routine processing and 7-9 weeks for expedited processing.

“I urge the people I represent to check their passports before making any reservation as many international tickets are non-refundable,” said Peters.

He said his office can help if a passport is needed for work, a family emergency or a significant life event.

“On average, my office is receiving 30 requests every week for assistance with passports,” he said. “Although my staff cannot guarantee any outcome, they can help if you are traveling for one of the aforementioned reasons.”

He recommended paying the $60 expedited service fee, submitting proof of a travel need, and contacting his office no sooner than two weeks before a scheduled departure.

Peters represents the 50th District, which covers much of central San Diego County including Rancho Bernardo, Coronado, and large portions of the City of San Diego.