Rain along the coast. File photo by Chris Stone

The National Weather Service office in San Diego said Tuesday the next storm to douse the region will begin overnight Tuesday and continue in two waves through Thursday before a dry and sunny weekend.

“A storm system will lead to widespread scattered precipitation in two waves this week, the first occurring overnight tonight into Wednesday, and the second occurring Wednesday night through Thursday.

Rainfall over the two days is forecast to be .5 to 1.0 inches along the coast and in the valleys, 1.0 to 2.0 inches in the mountains, and .05 to .25 inches in the deserts.

Snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is possible in the mountains above 5,000 feet.

Highs Wednesday are expected to be 59 to 63 along the coast, 56 to 61 in the valleys, 46 to 56 in the mountains and 70 to 75 in the deserts.

Dry, sunny and warmer weather is expected for the weekend.