Plunge San Diego’s Eggstravaganza in 2022. Courtesy photo

Plunge San Diego, the ultimate San Diego gym with a pool at Mission Beach, will host Eggstravaganza for the second time this year.

The event, which will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, will allow participants to search for thousands of Easter eggs in the water or on dry land. Guests can also expect time for open swim, obstacle course challenges, bouncy houses and local vendors.

Of course, the Easter Bunny will also be on hand for meet-and-greets and photos.

Tickets start at just $20. To purchase tickets, click here.

Plunge is home to the largest heated indoor pool in Southern California, holding 355,000 gallons of water. Considered historic, it was first built in 1925. Today, the venue welcomes thousands of guests all-year long for open swim, parties and events.

For more information about Plunge San Diego, go to plungesandiego.com.