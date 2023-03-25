Surf splashes against rocky shore at La Jolla’s Windansea Beach. Photo by Ken Stone

Mostly clear and cool weather was predicted this weekend in San Diego County, but another storm could move down the California coast during the middle of next week, bringing widespread rain and mountain snow to the area Tuesday night through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday’s highs were expected to be in the low 60s throughout the county, possibly reaching 74 in the desert, the NWS said. Overnight lows were expected to be in the 30s in the mountains and valleys, and in the 40s by the coast.

Monday looks to be the warmest day of next week as some weak offshore flow develops over Southern California.

Count on wet weather for the middle of next week, forecasters said.

A small craft advisory was issued from 1 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border.

–City News Service