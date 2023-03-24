A disaster-relief truck operated by the American Red Cross of San Diego/Imperial Counties. Photo courtesy of the agency

The American Red Cross of San Diego and Imperial Counties is seeking volunteers to help install more than 350 free smoke alarms for local families during a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event in Spring Valley on Saturday, April 1.

“Sound the Alarm is a rewarding way to give back and directly help local families,” said Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the American Red Cross Southern California Region. “It’s a day of coming together to support one another, especially those most vulnerable to home fires. A working smoking alarm can be the difference between survival and tragedy — and as a community, we can help our neighbors stay safe by ensuring they have these lifesaving devices.”

Those interested can register at SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal to volunteer during the Red Cross Sound the Alarm event on April 1, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided at Sweetwater Lodge 10707 Jamacha Blvd, Spring Valley before volunteer teams — with members of the Red Cross and the San Miguel Fire Department — visit area homes to install smoke alarms and share fire safety information.

Because of donations, all services are free and available for people in need. Can’t join the event? Donate to the Red Cross at SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

Residents in San Diego County who need assistance can visit SoundTheAlarm.org/SoCal to schedule an appointment for a free smoke alarm installation at any time.

During a 20-minute home visit, Red Cross volunteers will install free smoke alarms and share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.