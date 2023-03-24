Legoland officials unveil Miniland San Diego on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Courtesy photo

Legoland California this week unveiled Miniland San Diego where 55 local landmarks are replicated in Lego form.

A team of 70 Master Model Builders created the exhibit, which includes five million bricks, a realistic 30-foot beach street, palm trees and more.

“San Diego is a beautiful destination filled with stunning architecture, landscapes, and history and there’s nowhere else in the world you can experience America’s Finest City like this – completely out of LEGO bricks and on a 1:20 scale,” said President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. “Last year, we asked our guests which landmarks they’d like to see in our new LEGO city, and we’re excited to see their visions come to life. Many of our Master Model Builders are from San Diego and it’s been awesome to see the passion put into this new attraction, and I can’t wait to share it with the families that visit us from all over the world.”

The new section at the heart of the Park in MINILAND U.S.A. will join other iconic cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, and San Francisco. The San Diego section includes:

The Rady Shell : Modeled after the open-air music venue in San Diego, The Rady Shell was constructed of 65,490 LEGO bricks with 380 LEGO chairs built for audience members.

Made up of more than 150,000 bricks, the life-like Petco Park model features 1,000 colorful Minilanders cheering on the Padres, and an animated Jumbotron.

The iconic Coronado Bridge was remade into a 101,943-brick creation. Each of the pillars has its own set of lights, giving the bridge the perfect glow.

The architecturally distinct Emerald Plaza is constructed of 204,060 LEGO bricks, and each hexagonal top is illuminated with LED lights.

Master Model Builders drew inspiration from Comic Con and installed hundreds of costume characters based on collector Minifigures.

The Fair features three animated rides (Ferris Wheel, Hammer Swing and Gravitron) along with fun fair food stalls, a farm animal contest, a chili cookoff and a giant vegetable competition.

The streets are lined with the famous lamps, parking meters and even fire hydrants, but it's the people that will be the ones to spot here, such as Minilanders in suits going to work, musicians playing in the city or a Mariachi band in Old Town.

Miniland San Diego is included in the price of admission. For more information, go to legoland.com.