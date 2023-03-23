Green Transpo Expo in 2022. Courtesy photo

The Greater Escondido Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday the return of the Green Transpo Expo to North County Mall on Earth Day.

The event, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22, will feature information and products ranging from electric cars, bikes and school buses to EV trends, alternative fuels, and home solar and battery storage.

Escondido Mayor Dane White and Chamber CEO James Rowten will kick off the Expo with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. April 22. The main event will include an education forum, exhibits, robotics demonstrations and vendors throughout the day. In addition to the Mayor and Rowten, they will be joined by Rep. Scott Peters, Supervisor Jim Desmond and other City, County, and State officials to kick-off and attend the event.

“People throughout the community, and state, are seeing energy price spikes,” said Rowten. “Now more than ever, people are looking for alternatives to help their wallet and the environment. It can be overwhelming to determine where to start – the Green Transpo Expo can help educate and guide local consumers as to what’s available and how to implement the alternatives.”

A full agenda of the day’s activities, a list of the speakers and topics, online registration, and a comprehensive list of sponsors can be found on the Chamber’s webpage at: www.escondidochamber.org/green-transpo-expo.

Online registration is encouraged, but not necessary to attend the event.

Interested attendees are encouraged to follow @greentranspoexpo on Instagram.