The sun peeks through the clouds in this view Wednesday morning from the Lake Wohlford area to the west. Image from SDG&E camera

The sun peaked through in many areas of San Diego on Wednesday morning, but scattered showers were forecast to continue until the evening.

“Scattered showers will decrease from northwest to southeast tonight and end Thursday,” the National Weather Service said in its 9 a.m. forecast update. “Dry and slightly warmer temperatures then set in through the weekend.”

Additional rainfall and liquid equivalent above the snow level of 4,500 feet is expected to range from one-third to one-half inch near the coast to 1 to 1.5 inches in the mountains.

Highs Wednesday will be around 59 along the coast, around 58 in the western valleys, 49 to 54 near the foothills, 41 to 49 in the mountains and 65 to 70 in the deserts.

The weather service said another low-pressure system from the northwest will bring the next

chance for precipitation beginning around Tuesday.