A rendering of the Over The Top Garden Garden. Courtesy photo

Get ready for an Instagrammable experience! Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego announced this month that it will be transforming its beloved Top of the Hyatt venue into a whimsical, spring experience.

On the 40th floor of the Manchester Grand Hyatt will the Over The Top Garden Garden where guests can enjoy a custom menu surrounded by botanic displays, giant mushrooms and floral backdrops.

The menu will include themed drinks such as Strawberry Fields, Mint Duvet and La Primavera, along with towers of sharable treats.

Beverages at the Over The Top Garden Garden. Courtesy photo

The pop-up event will take place from March 30 to May 23.

A link for reservations will be available soon on Top of The Hyatt’s website, here.