Courtesy of Mujeres Brew House

The Barrio Logan Vegan Food Popup will launch on March 25 where more than 40 vendors will come together with traditional Mexican dishes, burgers, stuffed waffles and more.

The event, in collaboration with Mujeres Brew House, is San Diego’s biggest outdoor vegan food market. It will take place at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mujeres Brew House, located at 1983 Julian Ave in San Diego.

Attendees can choose from a broad range of foods from around the globe, such as Ethiopian, Japanese, Indian, Mexican, Mozambican, Vietnamese, Turkish and Chinese.

Vendors include Casa de Luz, Krishna’s Kitchen, Macros Goods, Maribel y Oliva Cocina, Ms Kim’s Kitchen & More, Nomad Eats, Reda’s Ethiopian Cuisine, Sabor Piri Piri, SeaCo Catch, Stone Monkey, Teif’s Pacific Island Grill, Turkish Grill, Vegan Mirai Sushi and Veggie Fam.

Many dessert options will be available, including a large selection of decadent treats from The Donuttery, croissants and crème brûlée from Bonjour Patisserie, frozen concoctions from Gelü Italian Ice and conchas from Hija del Maiz.

In between bites, attendees can shop a select group of vegan-friendly products including packaged foods, apparel, jewelry, beauty and wellness products, dog treats and home goods.

Mujeres Brew House, San Diego’s first Latina-owned brewery is partnering with Vegan Food Popup to bring more plant-based foods into the Barrio Logan community. This eclectic indoor and outdoor venue features a large patio seating area where attendees can gather with family and friends to enjoy food, drinks and music.

“We’re super excited to offer vegan alternatives in a community that currently has limited choices,” said Carmen Favela, owner and co-founder of Mujeres Brew House. “Having this event brings awareness to vegan food, including Mexican options, which is amazing. Growing up in a Mexican household, vegan options were not even part of the conversation.”

Vegan Food Popup markets are free events that showcase the best plant-based food in SoCal, featuring a rotating lineup of diverse vendors from San Diego, Orange County and LA. The Vista Vegan Food Popup is held every first Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Local Roots Kombucha in Vista. The North Park Vegan Food Popup is held every second Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the North Park Mini Park in San Diego.

Additional dates for the Barrio Logan Vegan Food Popup will be announced. All locations are family- and dog-friendly and feature music and free parking.

Since launching in 2019, Vegan Food Popup has supported local food and craft vendors by creating an accessible venue for sharing their offerings with the community.

More information available at http://veganfoodpopup.com.