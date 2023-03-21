A tree down in Del Mar Heights on Tuesday. Courtesy OnScene.TV

The sun broke out in San Diego after a morning of often heavy rain, but the region remains under a flood watch with more showers expected.

“Satellite imagery from 1 p.m. this afternoon is showing breaks in the clouds, with main areas of rain confined to southern San Diego County mountains and deserts,” the National Weather Service said.

But a flood watch for most of the county remains in effect until 9 p.m., and showers were expected to continue into Wednesday.

“Widespread rain, that will be heavy at times, is expected through much of today, along with strong winds,” the weather service said. “Periods of rain and mountain snow will continue through Wednesday.”

Flooding and downed trees were reported throughout the county. The ramp to eastbound Round 78 at El Camino Real was closed, as was the 1400 block of Pomona Avenue in Coronado ande roads in Spring Valley and the Tijuana River Valley.

Rainfall through 1:49 p.m. has totaled 1.00 inches at San Diego International Airport, .1.32 inches at Miramar, 1.45 inches in Encinitas, 1.66 inches in Escondido, 2.12 inches in Julian, and .50 inches in Borrego Springs.

Updated at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, 2023