Photo courtesy of the San Diego Animal Sanctuary & Farm

The San Diego Animal Sanctuary & Farm, a 20-acre farm in Alpine, will host Easter celebrations where the public can participate in egg hunts and interact with animals.

The annual egg hunts are a tradition at the Farm, formerly called the Children’s Nature Retreat, and there will be one hunt per day from Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9. More than 4,000 eggs will be filled with plush animals, toys, and candy, spread out across the 20-acre farm.

The San Diego Animal Sanctuary and Farm is home to more than 200 domesticated livestock and exotic animals. Most of the animals were pets who lost their homes due to their owner’s illness, death, or financial difficulties.

The egg hunts will begin at 11 a.m. each day. Tickets are $12, plus admission per child. The price includes one Easter basket and a total of up to 12 eggs. The Easter Bunny will be there every day at 11 for pictures and cuddles.

Photo courtesy of the San Diego Animal Sanctuary & Farm

The Farm is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations are no longer required. Guests can feed orchard hay through or over the fence for $5 per bucket. The Farm is located at 5178 Japatul Spur in Alpine (91901).

Single day admission is $38 for adults and $20 for kids (children under 2-years are free); seniors (65+) are $28. Parking is complimentary.

For more information, go to www.SanDiegoAnimalSanctuaryAndFarm.org.