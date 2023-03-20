Rainfall totals forecast for the atmospheric river beginning Tuesday. Courtesy National Weather Service

It rained on and off in San Diego from Sunday afternoon through Monday, but that was just a preview of the atmospheric river expected to hit the region on Tuesday.

“Areas of light showers will continue into tonight, with much of the additional rain focused on eastern valleys and coastal mountain slopes,” the National Weather Service said in its 2 p.m. forecast update.

” Widespread and heavier precipitation is expected Tuesday into Wednesday as an atmospheric river and subsequent cold front impact the area,” the agency said.

Rainfall over Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to total 1.5 to 2.5 inches along the coast, 2 to 3 inches in the valleys, 3 to 6 inches in the mountains and .5 to 1 inch in the deserts.

The snow level will fall 5,000 feet, with 6 to 12 inches of snow possible in the San Diego County mountains.

Highs on Tuesday will be 60 to 63 along the coast, around 61 in the western valleys, 51 to 56 near the foothills, 45 to 53 in the mountains and 67 to 71 in the deserts.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 mph along the coast, and up to 85 mph in the mountains as the atmospheric river moves through the region.

San Diego Gas & Electric said it is increasing the number of field crews and equipment available to restore power quickly in case of downed power lines on Tuesday.

Mostly dry weather is expected for Thursday and into the weekend, the weather service said, with another storm possible early next week.