The sinkhole on state Route 78. Photo credit: @SDCaltrans via Twitter

Caltrans will continue to repair the sinkhole on westbound state Route 78 in Oceanside through this coming week, with lanes to remain closed.

In the area from College Boulevard to El Camino Real, crews discovered two more culverts since work began Wednesday.

Due to additional rain in the forecast, westbound lanes will remain closed in the upcoming week. The eastbound SR-78 closure will begin once the westbound lanes are complete.

Portable message signs have been placed along northbound and southbound Interstate 15 and along westbound SR-78 to alert motorists of the work.

See more Update: All lanes of WB SR-78 from College Blvd to El Camino Real will remain closed this week. We apologize for the delay. https://t.co/pbrQH1U45x — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 19, 2023

Drivers may detour to the College Boulevard/Vista Way off-ramp, then west on Vista Way to the westbound SR-78 El Camino Real on-ramp.

Caltrans said crews will continue to work 24-hours a day to re-open the freeway. Officials also will update the construction schedule as new information becomes available.

For real-time traffic information including speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance, see the Caltrans online map.