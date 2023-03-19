St. Vincent de Paul Village – Paul Mirabile Center. Courtesy photo

Four inclement weather shelters for San Diegans who lack shelter were activated Sunday by the San Diego Housing Commission.

The shelters were open Sunday at the following locations:

Father Joe’s Villages at the Joan Kroc Center, 1501 Imperial Ave., open to 45 adults with an additional 10 beds for families with minor children or single women, check-in at 4 p.m. Sunday and check-out at 5 a.m. Monday.

Paul Mirabile Center at 1501 Imperial Ave., 40 adults, with check-in starting at 4 p.m. until full and checkout at 5 a.m.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene at 1550 Market St., 28 adults with check-in at 8 p.m. or until full and checkout at 6:30 a.m.

San Diego Rescue Mission at 120 Elm St., up to 10 single women with check-in starting at 5:30 p.m. until full, and checkout at 7 a.m.

The program, which has opened shelters intermittently this season, is a partnership of the San Diego Housing Commission, city of San Diego and the shelters.

– City News Service