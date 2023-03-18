Kristen King, the owner of King’s Cookie Creations. Courtesy photo

For Kristen King, the COVID-19 pandemic proved to not only be life-changing, but career-changing. King is the owner of King’s Cookie Creations, a rising at-home bakery that specializes in beautifully designed sugar cookies. Although her experience in baking spans 20 years, she began selling her cookies about four years ago.

During the COVID-19 lockdown when kids were learning remotely in 2021, King decided to leave her 15-year career in education to focus on her business.

“The summer of 2021 was one of my busiest for custom [cookie] orders for me. At the end of July, I received my notice to report back to school in August in preparation for the new school year,” King said. “My heart sank since I knew I would have to start telling cookie customers I couldn’t take their orders.”

Faced with “one of the toughest decisions,” King decided to pursue her dream of having her own cookie business.

A cookie collection from King’s Cookie Creations. Courtesy photo

Today, she’s creating and designing cookies for a variety of special occasions, including birthdays, baby showers and other milestones. Known for her intricate and impressive styles, King delivers roughly 10 to 15 dozen cookies per week. During the holidays, she typically delivers 40 to 50 dozen in a week.

“King’s Cookie Creations means everything to me,” King said. “I’m very fortunate to be doing something I love. Even though not everyday has been easy, I love what my cookies have taught me and what they do for other people.”

King’s business is unique because the design of the cookies doesn’t compromise the good taste.

“I sampled many recipes and experimented with different ingredients and baking techniques to make a flavorful cookie that would be the perfect canvas for my designs,” King said. “Practicing was key in the process. I spent many hours perfecting icing consistencies, decorating techniques and developing my skills as a cookie artist. I also learned so much from watching other Cookiers share their tips and tricks on social media.”

King’s work has paid off. She often receives praise from her customers, and sells out on holiday cookie orders within hours.

“I am naturally a people pleaser, and I love hearing how much everyone enjoyed my cookies,” King said. “If a customer takes the time after their event to message me to tell me how great it was to have my cookies at their party, to me that is the biggest compliment I could receive.”

In the future, King said she hopes to see her cookies at a local coffee shop or boutique. For now, she is happy with how her business has grown — and right from her own home.

“I enjoy the feeling of knowing my cookies have enhanced someone’s special event,” King said. “I’m honored when I see my cookies being given as gifts. One of the best parts is seeing a customer buy from me again and again, then I know I’m doing what I was meant to do.”

For more information about King’s Cookie Creations, go to kings-cookie-creations.square.site/ or follow the business on Instagram @kingscookiecreations.

