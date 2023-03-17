Animal services is offering a $17 special for pet adoptions this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Photo credit: County News Center

San Diego County is asking pet lovers to be a lucky charm for a shelter animal on St. Patrick’s Day weekend, with adoption fees dropping to just $17 through Sunday.

The “Be a Lucky Charm for a Shelter Pet” adoption special started Friday.

Fees include spaying or neutering, a microchip, updated vaccinations and a one-year dog license for those in the area. Adoption fees normally start at $65 – that’s a nearly 75% discount.

Walk-in hours are from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at both the South Shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, or the North Shelter, 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

Pets you might take home include Miss Piggy, Katie the bunny, Starscream the kitty and pups Rin and Redford (pictured above). See other available pets on the Animal Services website.

Fill out an application online and print it out or pick up one at a shelter. Applications also may be emailed, but it is quicker to go in person.

Aside from adoption, the county also has programs for fostering animals or shelter volunteers. For more information, call (619) 767-2675.