Flooding in the Tijuana River Valley on Wednesday. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Record rainfall was reported across San Diego County on Wednesday, with numerous roads closed by flooding.

Oceanside Harbor received a record 4.21 inches, Vista 2.24 inches, Alpine 1.80 inches, Ramona 1.73 inches and Campo 1.17 inches.

The heavy rain opened a sinkhole on Route 78 in Oceanside, closing all lanes of the freeway from College Boulevard to El Camino Real through Monday for emergency road repair.

Flooding temporarily closed roads in Ramona, Escondido, Lake San Marcos, Rancho Santa Fe, Valley Center, Poway and the Tijuana River Valley.

San Diego is expected to dry out through Saturday, with a slight chance of more rain on Sunday.

“Aside from drizzle this morning, dry weather is expected through Saturday,” the National Weather Service said. “There will be a warming trend, but with high temperatures on Saturday still a few degrees below average.”

Highs Thursday will be around 61 along the coast and in the western valleys, 56 to 61 near the foothills, 51 to 61 in the mountains and 73 to 76 in the deserts.