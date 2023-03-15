Flooding in North Park on Wednesday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A flood advisory is in effect after heavy rain across San Diego County overnight, but showers will decrease during the day Wednesday as the latest storm moves through.

“Widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall will continue past sunrise with rain decreasing from the northwest during the day and ending in the evening,” the National Weather Service said.

The weather service said between .25 and 1.25 inches have fallen in most areas, with another .25 to .75 inches expected during the morning.

Areas that could see minor flooding include Chula Vista, El Cajon, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Ramona, Coronado, Del Mar and Alpine, as well as parts of San Diego.

Highs Wednesday will be around 61 near the coast, 60 in the western valleys, 55 to 59 near the foothills, 50 to 59 in the mountains, and 72 to 77 in the deserts.

The weather is expected to be dry and a little warmer for Thursday, with another storm possible by the middle of next week.