Heavy fog in Mission Valley. File photo by Chris Stone

The rain from the latest storm largely ended on Saturday, but a deep marine layer will keep the San Diego area damp and overcast on Sunday.

“Pockets of light rain or drizzle from a deep marine layer west of the mountains will end early this morning with partial clearing this afternoon. Monday will be a dry, mild day,” the National Weather Service said.

Highs on Sunday will be 65 to 69 along the coast, 65 to 70 in the valleys, 57 to 66 in the mountains and 80 to 83 in the deserts.

Morning fog is forecast for most areas west of the mountains, with visibility of less than one mile in some areas.

The weather service expects another round of rain and mountain snow beginning Tuesday afternoon, then dry weather for the end of the week.