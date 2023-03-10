A new NCTD COASTER train. Courtesy of the agency

The North County Transit District will close the coastal rail corridor this weekend to allow for maintenance and infrastructure improvements.

The Saturday and Sunday closure – followed by another weekend rail shutdown March 25-26 – will leave San Diego County with no COASTER service as construction crews do their work.

After this weekend’s closure, coastal rail service will re-open for regularly scheduled service for the Monday morning commute, though trains may be delayed up to 15 minutes. The same will be true for the March 25-26 closure.

No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or MTS connections.

Customers are urged to plan alternate travel arrangements. For trip planning assistance, customers can visit the NCTD website or contact customer service at 760-966-6500.

Some residents living near portions of the rail line may hear heavy equipment noise and be subject to bright light during the weekend projects.

Officials also urged caution at rail crossings as crews will be moving equipment.

“While no passenger rail service will be available during the weekend closures, other vehicles and equipment will operate along the railroad right-of-way and on the rail at non-specified times,” the statement reads. “Residents along the corridor should remain alert at legal crossings, and not trespass on the railroad right-of-way.”

– City News Service