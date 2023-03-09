Circus Vargas — a Parisian-style circus production featuring world-renowned performers, aerialists, acrobats — is now appearing at Westfield North County in Escondido through March 20.

The family-friendly show, titled “Bonjour, Paris!” features two hours of high-energy and jaw-dropping acts with the “Last Ringmaster” Johnathon Lee Iverson leading the way. Under the red Big Top, guests can also expect a new opera-singer actor this year.

Courtesy of Circus Vargas

After the show’s Escondido run, Circus Vargas will appear in Temecula from March 24 to April 10.

Family-friendly ticket pricing starts at just $19.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to circusvargas.com.