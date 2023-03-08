Ramona Colonnade sign being installed on Route 78. Courtesy Caltrans

A new sign on Route 67 in Ramona heralds the historic eucalyptus-tree colonnade along the backcountry community’s main street.

Caltrans, the Ramona Tree Trust and elected officials unveiled the sign on Tuesday following the colonnade’s listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

The colonnade stretches for two miles and consists of more than 300 eucalyptus trees. It was established in 1909 as a symbol of the rural community’s pride, and continues to be maintained and replanted.

“The new Ramona Historic Colonnade sign serves as a reminder of the community’s dedication to preserving the historic landscape and showcasing the unique colonnade,” said Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones. “I encourage everyone to come out and experience the beauty of the historic colonnade for themselves.”

Gustavo Dallarda, director of Caltrans District 11, said the new sign highlights “the special connection that exists between the community and these imposing trees that have stood here for many generations and become essential in defining Ramona’s identity.”