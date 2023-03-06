Forecast total rain over Friday and Saturday. Courtesy National Weather Service

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is monitoring the potential development of another atmospheric river, which could bring rain to the region on Friday and Saturday.

“Southern California will be on the southern edge of the atmospheric river bringing periods of precipitation Friday and Saturday,” the weather service said.

Rain totals are currently forecast to be light, ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 inches along the coast to up to 1 inch in the mountains.

The snow level will be high — over 8,000 feet — with the San Bernardino mountains bearing the brunt.

Another atmospheric river could develop March 14 to 16, but dry weather is currently expected after March 20, according to the agency.