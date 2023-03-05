Sunrise at Dixon Lake in Escondido. Photo via @seanpeer3 Twitter

Cool, cloudy and breezy conditions were expected Sunday in San Diego County with a slight chance of patchy light drizzle or showers into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The marine layer was expected to remain deep into Monday.

“The moist layer wasn’t quite deep enough to support much snow in the mountains, but there could be some light accumulation at times through Sunday night at or below 5,500 feet,” the NWS said.

See more The relentless trough along the West Coast will bring more cool, unsettled weather to the West this week. Satellite image (left) courtesy of CIRA/NOAA. A loop of the 700 mb wind field (right) is viewable here: https://t.co/bWP275ylQh#CAwx pic.twitter.com/eL2p0kXEvT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 5, 2023

Highs on Monday will be 59 to 62 along the coast, around 60 in the western valleys, 52 to 57 near the foothills, 45 to 53 in the mountains, and 65 to 69 in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Gradual warming was expected for the middle to the end of the week.

No hazardous marine weather conditions were expected through Monday morning. Breezy northwest gusts up to 20 knots were possible across the outer coastal waters each afternoon this week, with the strongest gusts approaching 25 knots Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

City News Service contributed to this article.