Colleen Moore. Courtesy photo

After working as a lender for 20 years, San Diego mother Colleen Moore said she knew she wanted to do something “different” to help people buy homes.

With two others, she launched the Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program, a no-cost program that offers rebates, services and discounts to local community heroes looking to buy a home. Community heroes include service members, police officers, firefighters and nurses, among others.

“Thank You Heroes was designed to truly protect our community heroes, actively working with our members to ensure delivery of legitimate rebates, discounts and benefits under one umbrella program,” Moore said. “Our community heroes are such a huge part of San Diego and we are thrilled to be able to offer support in a meaningful, impactful way.”

Since its founding in 2016, Moore and her team have worked with more than 2,000 families in Southern California.

“We have clients we have and are helping for years to get themselves ready financially,” Moore said. “Once you are with our program, you will always be part of the Thank You Heroes family.”

Colleen Moore, right. Courtesy photo

As a member of the program, local heroes will get the free support from Moore and others for guidance on budget, repairs and other issues related to the home-buying and home-owning process. There’s also a guarantee that the program will buy the house or sell the house for free if the buyers change their mind in the first year.

“There is no greater reward than seeing people learn how to budget, manage credit and taxes and set goals for their futures,” Moore said. “Creating financial security can be achieved by anyone if they just have the knowledge.”

In the future, Moore said they hope to expand their program even further. She said she hopes to have an office in Arizona and Colorado in the next year, and potentially franchise.

“We are so blessed that we get to make our living, serving others,” she said.

For more information about the Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program, go to thankyouheroes.com.

___

San Diego Moms is published every Saturday. Have a story idea? Email hoaq@timesofsandiego.com and follow her on Instagram at @hoawritessd.