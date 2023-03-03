A couple strolls along the sidewalk at La Jolla Shores on a cold day. File photo by Chris Stone

It will be cloudy and cold this weekend in most parts of San Diego County, but at least it will be dry.

“This weekend and into early next week, a low-pressure system will be centered over the

Pacific Northwest, bringing increased onshore flow and cooler temperatures,” according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego

Highs on Saturday will be around 60 near the coast and in the western valleys, 54 to 59 near the foothills, 47 to 55 in the mountains and 69 to 74 in the deserts.

It will be cloudy in the afternoon, with gusty winds in the mountains and a slight chance of snow by Sunday morning above 3,500 feet.

See more Gusty winds in the mtns/deserts this weekend with below average temperatures and a slight chance of rain on Sunday! Winds will peak Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon. Best chance of rain (20%) is Sunday morning in the mtns. Accumulations will be under 0.10". #CAwx pic.twitter.com/sUoa84ilMG — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 3, 2023

“Cooler temperatures look to persist into the middle of next week,” the weather service said, but no rain is in the forecast yet.