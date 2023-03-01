“PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure.” Courtesy photo

“PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” will appear at the Long Beach Terrace Theater this weekend.

The show, presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, brings to life the famed cartoon with the pups embarking on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

In “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything in shape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay when Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern. Of course, PAW Patrol then comes to the rescue!

The performance, which features all six major PAW Patrol characters such as Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma, is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission.

The show will appear at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the Terrace Theater. Tickets start at just $30. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to pawpatrollive.com.